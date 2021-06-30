Secret documents to be made available for public viewing on Derry-based 'Troubles' archive

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has welcomed the benefits of collaboration between PRONI and Conflict Archive on the INternet (CAIN).

Previously secret records, including some from 1993 and 1994, will be available online from tomorrow.

Over 440 documents have been added to the Derry-based CAIN website (http://cain.ulster.ac.uk/ proni/) as part of ongoing work between Ulster University and the Public Record Office (PRONI).

The new additional material provides an insight into some of the key events and developments that marked the emergence of the Peace Process in the early 1990s.

For example, this includes references to the role of the US administration as well as the ongoing involvement of the British and Irish governments at this time.

A range of other topics are also covered, including legal and security matters, fair employment and cultural issues.

Minister Hargey said: ‘It is essential that people have the opportunity to view records for themselves from our recent past.

“This additional material covers a selection of records relating to 1993 and 1994, which will let people uncover the details behind the headlines of those years.

“The fact that they have been digitised and are freely available online, highlights how technology is being used to promote the important archives held in PRONI. This is especially important this year as it is opens up the records even when some visitor restrictions remain in place.”

Dr Brendan Lynn, CAIN Deputy Director, added: “Once again CAIN is very pleased to have been able to continue our co-operation with PRONI which has now been going on for over 10 years.

"This latest update to the existing section not only deals with material from 1993 and 1994 but also covers a number of earlier years. The latest batch of additions will bring to more than 3,000 the number of PRONI documents on CAIN.

“The information itself is easily available and free of charge. We believe it will be of great use to students, researchers, teachers and lecturers or to anyone with an interest in the recent political and social history of Northern Ireland.”