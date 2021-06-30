New digitial information displays to be erected at bus stops in Derry

Translink has announced a pilot programme to bring digital information displays to nine bus stops across Northern Ireland, including two in Derry.

The trial begins from tomorrow, July 1.

The new displays will be erected at Foyle Street bus station and Altnagelvin Hospital.

Translink’s Director of Service Operations, Ian Campbell said: “These displays will improve passenger information showing next buses calling at the stop as well as timetable information.

"This is being rolled out at stops across the network that may not normally have electricity or network/comms points.

“We are committed to making our services accessible to everyone and four of these information units* are equipped with text-to-speech technology for blind and partially sighted passengers”.

Ian concluded: “We work closely with IMTAC and the RNIB and this pilot scheme is part of a wider programme to improve accessibility and digital assistance across our bus network.”

These low power solar or battery-operated displays can be updated remotely. The proposed bus stops for this pilot programme are at Derry~Londonderry, Ballygawley, Ballycastle, Carryduff, Hillsborough, Newry, Newtownards and at Park Avenue in Belfast.

If this pilot programme is successful, we plan to rollout the technology to more areas throughout the network, as part of wider customer experience improvements across bus stops and stations.