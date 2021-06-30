New funding available for groups in Derry running arts projects aimed at older people

Arts Council of Northern Ireland seeking application for new programme

Call for people in Louth to check on older neighbours this Halloween

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The Arts Council of Northern Ireland has announced funding to support arts organisations in Derry who deliver community-based arts projects benefitting older people.

The funding is part of the Arts and Older People’s Programme, a pioneering initiative supported by The National Lottery, Public Health Agency and Baring Foundation, which aims to tackle loneliness as-well as promote positive mental health and well-being among older people through engagement with the arts.

Applications are now open and will close on July 21. 

The Arts and Older People’s Programme was  established by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland in 2010 and is now a cross-governmental partnership with funding from the Public Health Agency and The Baring Foundation.

The programme has been designed to challenge perceptions of what it means to be an older person.

To date the programme has provided just under £2m funding to community organisations and voluntary groups across Northern Ireland in the delivery of 196 arts projects to older people. 

To read the guidance notes and apply to the Arts and Older People Programme visit www.artscouncil-ni.org

