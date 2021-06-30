Derry company offering apprenticeships which will see workers earn up to £27,000 a year

A Derry company is offering an apprenticeship opportunity which will see people earn £27,000 a year upon completion.
The four-year apprenticeship is being offered by The Lycra Company at Maydown, previously known as Du Pont.
The apprenticeship will be run in conjunction with the North West Regional College and those successful will attend the college each week.
Anyone interested in the apprenticeships must be aged over 16 by July 1, 2021, and have five GSCEs.
In the first year, the salary paid will be £12,000 a year.
This will increase each year, with a salary of £27,000 a year for those who complete the programme.
For more on the apprenticeship opportunity, click here - https://bit.ly/3hgROJv
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.