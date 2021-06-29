Investigation launched after caravan set on fire close to Derry/Donegal border

Gardaí are seeking information following caravan fire
Gardaí say they have not ruled out the possibility that a fire at a caravan in St. Johnston may have been started deliberately.
The caravan and its contents were destroyed in the blaze which occurred on Saturday afternoon, June 26, at Drumatoland.
A garda spokesman said that thankfully, nobody was in the caravan at the time and nobody was injured in the incident.
Fire crews were called to the scene at around 2.35pm.
“We are currently awaiting forensic results, but we are not ruling out the fact that it may have been started maliciously,” the spokesperson said.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in that area between 1.45pm and 2.35pm and who may have seen something suspicious to contact them at Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100.
More News
Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins with new signing Jamie McGonigle. Picture courtesy of Kevin Morrison.
Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins and Academy Director Paddy McCourt with Evan McLaughlin, Caolan McLaughlin and Brendan Barr.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.