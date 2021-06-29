Investigation launched after caravan set on fire close to Derry/Donegal border

Gardaí say they have not ruled out the possibility that a fire at a caravan in St. Johnston may have been started deliberately.

The caravan and its contents were destroyed in the blaze which occurred on Saturday afternoon, June 26, at Drumatoland.

A garda spokesman said that thankfully, nobody was in the caravan at the time and nobody was injured in the incident.

Fire crews were called to the scene at around 2.35pm.

“We are currently awaiting forensic results, but we are not ruling out the fact that it may have been started maliciously,” the spokesperson said.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in that area between 1.45pm and 2.35pm and who may have seen something suspicious to contact them at Letterkenny garda station on 074 91 67100.