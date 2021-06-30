Derry death notices - Wednesday, June 30, 2021

TOWE, Margaret Thelma (nee Burke) R.I.P.: 29th June 2021, late of 5 Dunfield Terrace, loving mother of Christopher and Peter, much loved grandmother of Roisin, Kaitlin, Cormac and Siofra and dear sister of Noreen, Sibeal and the late Gerard, Raymond, Pat and Bridgeen. House private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Wednesday evening from 7 – 9 pm. Interment will take place in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore on Thursday. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 26) C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, WHSCT, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

HUGHES, James Robert (Jim), 29th June 2021, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. A loving Father of Sharyn and Wendy and Father in Law of Willis and Sam. A devoted Grandfather of William and Lauren and a much loved Brother of Sylvia,and Her Husband Walter and the Late Ivy and Lexie. Funeral will leave his Late Home in Broighter Court Caw at 11:00am on Thursday 1st July 2021 for Service in Ballyoan Cemetery. Floral Tributes Welcome or Donations if wished in lieu of Flowers to Ward 41 Chqs made payable to WH&SCT, Cash Office, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Londonderry, BT47 6SB. Deeply regretted by his entire Family Circle and Friends. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors Tel 92871311321. At Home with The Lord.

McCONWAY, Brian, 28th June 2021 beloved partner of Ann, 73 Aghanloo Road, Limavady, son of the late Harry and Cissie and dear brother of Billy, Anne, Seamus, Harry, Frances, Theresa and the late Mary and Pat. Funeral from his home on Thursday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Aidan’s Church, Magilligan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

O'CONNOR, John Patrick (Pat), 27th June 2021, beloved husband of Una, 10 Lime Road, Greysteel, loving father of Michael, Kevin, Brian, Martin, Paul, Liam and Shaun, much loved grandfather of Erin, Elah, Emma, Eva, Alish, Isla, William and Rose and dear brother of Ellen, Margaret, Rose, Bernadette, Michael, Kevin, Gerard, Willie and the late Mary-Ann and Jim. His remains will be removed from his home on Wednesday at 6.30 pm to Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale for Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Pat’s funeral mass can be viewed live via the link below. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

O'HARA, Felix, 28th June 2021, beloved husband of the late Annmarie, 102B Dunlade Road, Killywill, Greysteel, loving father of Gerard, Roisin and Bernadette, father-in-law of Annmarie, Michelle and Steven, much loved grandfather of Sean, Maria, Caleb and Isaac and dear brother of Elizabeth, Margaret, Eileen, Liam, Kevin, Michelle, Terence and John. Funeral from his home on Thursday at 12.20 pm for 1 o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Felix’s funeral mass can be viewed live on the church webcam or via the link below. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

ROONEY – 28th June 2021 (suddenly), at home, 112 Station Road, Portstewart, Bryan, R.I.P., devoted husband of Margaret, loving father of Frances and Sarah, dear father-in-law of Alan, cherished grandfather of Emma and Isla. Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s, Star of the Sea Church, on Thursday at 11 a.m., followed by interment in Agherton Cemetery (please adhere to social distancing). Family flowers only. Donations if desired to British Heart Foundation, c/o Ms. Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Sacred Heart of Jesus, we place all our trust in Thee.

COMEY, John, 28th June 2021 beloved husband of Angela, 13 Briar Hill, Greysteel, loving grandfather of Daniel and his wife Amy and dear uncle of Yvonne, Donna, Cloagh, CJ, Stephen, Gavin and Kayden. Funeral from his home on Wednesday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

REDFERN - June 28th 2021 (peacefully) at The Macmillan Unit, Antrim Area Hospital, Sammy, much loved and devoted Husband of Rhonda, 20 Toberhead Road, Castledawson, darling Daddy of Esther and her Fiancé Anuj and David, dearest Brother of Tommy, Jim, Betty, Doris, Rose, Marion, Nellie and the late Bella, Annie, Benny, Nora and Roy, loving Son-in-Law of Iris and the late Leonard Gilmour and a dear Brother-in-Law and Uncle. House strictly private. Funeral from his home on Wednesday, June 30th at 1:30pm to Magherafelt Free Presbyterian Churchyard for service and burial at 2:00pm (approx.). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Macmillan Unit, Antrim Area Hospital, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

ABSALOM – 27th June 2021 (peacefully) at her home, 4 West Court, Portstewart, Leela, precious baby daughter of Tony and Melissa, loving sister of Allexis and a darlin Granddaughter, niece and cousin. Funeral from her home on Wednesday at 12.45pm for a graveside service in Portstewart New Cemetery at 1.00pm. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by her loving family and entire family circle.

BOWEN – 27th June 2021 (peacefully) at his home, 5 Cappagh Grove, Portstewart, John, much loved husband of Barbara, loving father of Mark and Natasha, dear father-in-law of Pamela and Ali and devoted grandad of Aimee, Rachael, Lucy and Liam. Funeral from his home on Thursday at 1.45pm for a graveside service in Agherton Cemetery at 2.00pm. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Marie Curie Nursing Service c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road Coleraine. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his loving family and entire family circle.