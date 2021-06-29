Police say four-year-old Derry girl Scarlett Duddy has been found 'safe and well'

Scarlett Duddy
Police have said that a four-year-old Derry girl has been found safe and well.
Inspector McManus said: "We would like to inform you that we are no longer looking for four-year-old Scarlet Duddy who was reported missing from Derry/Londonderry yesterday.
"Scarlet has been found safe and well this afternoon and I want to thank the public for their help with our appeal."
More News
Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins and Academy Director Paddy McCourt with Evan McLaughlin, Caolan McLaughlin and Brendan Barr.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.