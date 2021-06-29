Derry's council wants to hear the views of people on how local cemeteries are run

Derry City and Strabane District Council has launched a consultation process on its Cemetery Management Plan.

The process aims to get public feedback on how council-owned cemeteries are managed to ensure users and staff are treated with dignity and respect.

The Cemetery Management Plan provides guidance and regulations relating to burials and cemeteries under the management of the council to ensure that they are safe places to work and visit.

John Quinn is the Streetscape & Cemeteries Manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council.

He explained that the council as the burial authority in control of cemeteries in Derry and Strabane has developed this plan to assist the public with arranging a burial in a council cemetery, providing information on the restrictions and conditions that apply to purchasing exclusive rights of burial and ensuring a high level of service is provided.

The document includes details of the public’s rights and responsibilities in relation to the cemetery provision service.

Encouraging the public to take part in the survey and to give their feedback on the document, Mr Quinn said it is imperative that the public have their say on this important issue.

He said: “All of our cemetery staff are committed to providing this essential frontline service to the public.

"We have a very experienced and committed team who work with care and empathy to provide burial services to the entire community in a dignified and respectful manner.

"We hope that this Cemetery Management plan and consultation process will give the public an insight into the important role we carry out and encourage them to give their feedback and views.”

The short online survey is available via the Council’s website at www.derrystrabane.com/cemeteries and is open for a 12 week period until September 15.