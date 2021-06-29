Teenagers raise over £9,000 in memory of their father

Two County Derry teenagers who paid a heartfelt tribute to their late father have raised over £9,000 for mental health services through a sponsored run.

Eábha and Ciarón Mullan lost their father Kieran 'Squealer' Mullan to suicide in 2011, and after their powerful tribute was shared widely on social media, the pair organised a sponsored run to raise funds.

£4,836 raised through their online fundraising link will go directly to Mental Health Foundation NI, while a huge £4,600 of cash has been handed to 'Ashes to Gold OASIS' in Coleraine.

The siblings, along with mum Collette, have thanked the public for their generosity.

“Ciarón and I couldn’t be happier and we would like to thank everyone who generously sponsored us for our run with both online donations and in hand,” they said.

“We really can’t think you all enough. We know and are happy to say that these two charities will be there to help people - like our daddy - to speak out and show them that it’s okay not to be okay.

“By helping them to speak and letting people know they are there to help then they will decrease the number of people who will be left to live with a missing piece from their lives like Ciarón and I.

“For our daddy, the sun will never come out again. But the more we talk about it, the more we listen, the more help that is out there, then others will live to see another day and less people will be left without a Daddy like us.”