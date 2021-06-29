Walk-in vaccination clinic being held in Derry's Foyle Arena today

A walk-in vaccination clinic will be held in Derry today.

As part of the commitment of the Western Trust to maximise access to the COVID 19 vaccination, a walk in clinic will be available for adults over the age of 18 years today between 5pm and 8pm.

This clinic will take place in the Foyle Arena for first dose of the Pfizer vaccine only.

Slots will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. Please note there will be no walk-in facility to receive second doses.

Please do not attend if you:

- Are currently unwell with a high temperature or fever

- Have had a first positive test for COVID-19 in the last 28 Days

- You have been advised to self-isolate

- Had any vaccine (including flu) in the last 7 days.

Those who would prefer an exact appointment time or are unable to attend at this time can book their vaccination by visiting the online booking portal https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/; or by calling the regional booking line on 0300 200 7813 from Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm.

Anyone attending the Mass Vaccination Centres is reminded to wear a face covering (unless exempt for medical reasons), adhere to social distancing rules, bring ID and, if possible their Health and Care Number (HCN).

If attending a booked appointment, please remember to bring your booking reference number.