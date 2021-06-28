Beachside chalet on the main Derry to Buncrana road being sold for €80,000

A beachside chalet on the main Derry to Buncrana road is being sold for €80,000.

The small house is located on the outskirts of Buncrana, just 100 metres from Luddan beach which is famous for water swimming and scenic walks.

The three-bedroom property is in need of complete refurbishment.

However, once the required work is done, it would make a perfect holiday home.

The house has gardens to the back and front.

The Harbour Inn and Applegreen Service Station are also just beside this house and Buncrana Town is approximately two kilometres away.

The main bus route stops at the house which gives easy accessibility to Derry and Letterkenny.

As well as the three bedrooms, the property has a kitchen, sitting room and bathroom.

For full details, see here - https://bit.ly/35Z8IHq