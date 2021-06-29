Derry death notices - Tuesday, June 29, 2021

KAVANAGH, Charles, 25th June 2021 suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital after a short illness, beloved husband of Fidelis, 46 Amelia Court, loving father of Michael, Darren, Lisa, Charles, Ciara and Orla, and a much loved father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from his home on Tuesday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

COMEY, John, 28th June 2021 beloved husband of Angela, 13 Briar Hill, Greysteel, loving grandfather of Daniel and his wife Amy and dear uncle of Yvonne, Donna, Cloagh, CJ, Stephen, Gavin and Kayden. Funeral from his home on Wednesday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

REDFERN - June 28th 2021 (peacefully) at The Macmillan Unit, Antrim Area Hospital, Sammy, much loved and devoted Husband of Rhonda, 20 Toberhead Road, Castledawson, darling Daddy of Esther and her Fiancé Anuj and David, dearest Brother of Tommy, Jim, Betty, Doris, Rose, Marion, Nellie and the late Bella, Annie, Benny, Nora and Roy, loving Son-in-Law of Iris and the late Leonard Gilmour and a dear Brother-in-Law and Uncle. House strictly private. Funeral from his home on Wednesday, June 30th at 1:30pm to Magherafelt Free Presbyterian Churchyard for service and burial at 2:00pm (approx.). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Macmillan Unit, Antrim Area Hospital, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

ABSALOM – 27th June 2021 (peacefully) at her home, 4 West Court, Portstewart, Leela, precious baby daughter of Tony and Melissa, loving sister of Allexis and a darlin Granddaughter, niece and cousin. Funeral from her home on Wednesday at 12.45pm for a graveside service in Portstewart New Cemetery at 1.00pm. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by her loving family and entire family circle.

BOWEN – 27th June 2021 (peacefully) at his home, 5 Cappagh Grove, Portstewart, John, much loved husband of Barbara, loving father of Mark and Natasha, dear father-in-law of Pamela and Ali and devoted grandad of Aimee, Rachael, Lucy and Liam. Funeral from his home on Thursday at 1.45pm for a graveside service in Agherton Cemetery at 2.00pm. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Marie Curie Nursing Service c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road Coleraine. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his loving family and entire family circle.

WALLS (Newbridge) 27th June 2021, Peter James R.I.P. beloved husband of the late Kathleen and loving father of Martin, Stephen, Cathy and the late Peter, son of the late Lavinia and Joseph and dear brother of John Joe, Leonard, Kathleen, Jim, Hughie and the late Brendan, Eamon and infant Thomas. Funeral from his home 48 Airfield Road on Tuesday 29th June at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Trea Newbridge, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughter, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sister and extended family circle. St Joseph the worker pray for him. House strictly private. The funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.