Important meeting being held this week to discuss the future of the area in Derry known as 'The Line'

A multi-agency meeting to develop a framework for the regeneration of the Foyle Valley from the Craigavon Bridge to the border (known locally as 'The Line') and beyond is to be held in Derry this week.

The meeting, being hosted by Destined, the Derry-based learning disability support organisation, will take place this Friday, July 2.

The event, being held at the charity's North West Learning Disability Centre on Foyle Road, will be socially distanced with a facility to participate through 'Zoom.'

Destined are extending an invitation to those who have any interest in the development of the Foyle Valley area to take part in the meeting.

Some of the proposed developments that will be discussed at the meeting include the Foyle Valley Railway Museum and Interpretive Centre develop- ments, the Colmcille steam engine refurbished as a working engine, relaying existing rail track towards the border and beyond, constructing a railway yard at Coshowen, refurbishing the GNR tank house, a 10/12-seater cruiser on the River Foyle, the introduction of black taxi tours based at the Foyle Valley Railway Museum, the development of a sensory garden on the greenway at Foyle Road, te installation of a skating park on the greenway at Foyle Road, refurbishing football amenities, the development of a racing pigeon centre to include meeting rooms, offices and stores.

The meeting will also discuss the proposed creation of a walkway and cycle and running track along the river, the setting up a social farm for people with learning disabilities and mental health issues, the creation of a children’s pet farm and the development of a water sports centre

Organisations invited to take part include Derry City and Strabane District Coun- cil, Urban Villages Initiative from the Executive Office, Department for Commun- ities, Department for Infra- structure, Western Health and Social Health Trust, Loughs Agency, Northern Ireland Housing Executive, Heritage Fund, Ulster University, North West Regional College, Long Tower Primary School, Nazareth House Primary School, Gaeilscoil Eadáin Mhóir, Fountain Primary School, St John's Primary School, Lumen Christi College, St Cecilia’s College, Triax Neighbourhood Partnership, Bogside and Brandywell Initiative, Derry Chamber of Commerce, Visit Derry, City Centre Initiative, the PSNI, Foyle Search and Rescue, Gortilea Social Farm, Sinn Fein, the SDLP and DUP.

Dermot O’Hara, Destined chief executive, said: “This is an important initiative to look at the future development of the Foyle Valley area.

“Destined has planned a number of projects relating to the railway and a social and pet farm, but rather than working in isolation we see this as an opportunity to have a comprehensive look at possible future developments that will complement each other.”

“We are delighted at the interest shown across the statutory and community sectors, as well as private land owners along the river and individuals from a range of interests.

“We expect to have representation from Donegal also. This will be the first of many meetings that will, hopefully, produce a comprehensive development plan for both sides of the river and across the border”

Anyone who would like an invite should contact Charlene Keenan, Destined manager, at charlene@destined.ie or on 028 71362424.