No Covid deaths in County Derry for past five weeks

County Derry has now gone five weeks without a single Covid-related death, with just handful of people currently being treated for the virus in the area's hospitals.

No deaths have been recorded in any of the county's three local government districts over the last seven days, while the area's hospitals are currently home to just four Covid patients.

Three of the patients are in Altnagelvin Area Hospital, with one in Antrim Area Hospital and none in Mid Ulster.

The figures come as the government's Covid dashboard showed a 50% increase in the number of cases recorded in the county over the last seven days.

423 cases of the virus were identified in Derry's postal areas in a week which saw a 16% rise in the number of tests carried out.

BT48's rate per 100,000 of population (318.8) was the third highest in NI, while BT47 (224.7), BT46 (114.0) and BT49 (105.1) also featured in the top ten.

The county's lowest rate (48.9) was recorded in Garvagh's BT51 postal area, with the county's overall rate (170.5) still well above the NI rate of 84.5.

County Derry's rate of positive tests has also increased to 5.8% from the previous week's figure of 4.5%, with BT48 recording the highest percentage at 9.5%.

The Department of Health's website shows 1,160,024 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have now been administered, representing 61% of the NI population.

A further 850,004 people have received their second dose, bringing the total percentage of people fully vaccinated to 43%.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Robin Swann has again emphasised the importance of getting the vaccine, describing it as 'opening the doors to normality'.

“Vaccination helps us reclaim our lives. We all want to keep enjoying the things we have missed so much - going out, meeting up, enjoying ourselves with family and friends,” he said.

“It now also seems that some foreign travel and indeed some other activities and events may require official proof you have had both jabs. One way or another, vaccination opens doors to normality.

“You might think you are in a low risk group for Covid. That may be true but you don’t know for certain.

“And if you get the virus, you could end up infecting someone who is still very vulnerable, or experiencing long Covid yourself.

“A small percentage of people don’t get full protection from vaccination. That’s inevitable. No vaccine in history has been 100% effective for 100% of people.

“So we need to protect these people – by doing everything we can to stop the virus spreading and reaching them. That means all of us lending an arm and getting the jab.”