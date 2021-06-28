113 posted packages containing drugs have been seized by police in Derry in the last five months

Police in Derry City and Strabane say they have seized a significant quantity of drugs from postal intercepts between February and May of this year, including Class A drugs and prescription medication.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers across the City Neighbourhood Teams have intercepted 113 packages and made a number of arrests with 28 people reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

Of these, four people have been charged and 11 released on bail.

The police spokesperson said ten people were dealt with by way of speedy justice and enquiries are ongoing in relation to a number of investigations.

Chief Inspector Willy Calderwood said: “We are committed to disrupting the supply of illegal and dangerous drugs into communities and working with partners to support vulnerable people and highlight the associated health risks.

“We urge the public not to be tempted by what look like cut prices or fooled by professional looking websites offering medicines without prescription.

"Taking short cuts and using these medicines could expose you to a dangerous counterfeit or substandard medicine.

"People should take prescription only medicines in consultation with their GP, pharmacist or other healthcare professionals who have access to patient health records and can take into account the risks and benefits associated with every medicine.

“You have no idea what you are ordering or where it has come from and the money you spend is funding criminality that causes serious harm to communities.

"The illegal supply of drugs is a priority for us and I would encourage anyone who has any information to contact us on the non-emergency number 101.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”