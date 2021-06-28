Fundraising walk held in memory of young Derry woman

The walk was in memory of Molly Elliott.
Family and friends of a young Derry woman who died last year have organised a special fundraising event in her memory.
Molly Elliott died on June 28 and today marks the first anniversary of her death.
Molly, who lived in the Top of the Hill area of the city, was only 20-years-old.
Her sudden death left her family and many friends heartbroken.
In her memory, Molly's family organised 'A Walk for Molly' over the weekend.
Many people also walked 100 miles over the month of June to raise money for the Aware charity which supports people suffering from depression and other mental health illnesses.
