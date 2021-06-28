Familiar faces taking part in a new art project at Ebrington Square

Some familiar faces have sprung up as part of a new art project at Derry's Ebrington Square.

The Inside Out Project is a platform that gives everyone the opportunity to make a statement by displaying large-scale black and white portraits of members from their community in public spaces to turn their untold stories and what they stand for into a public work of art.

The Inside Out - The People's Art Project – is an independent group action organised by UV Arts C.I.C and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The Inside Out project has travelled from Ecuador to Nepal, from Mexico to Palestine, inspiring group actions on varied themes such as hope, diversity, gender-based violence, climate change and over 260,000 people have participated in 129 countries.

During 2021, the project will be delivered in 3 sites across Derry and Strabane and Karl Porter, Director of UV Arts CIC, explains: "The project is about celebrating our local community and mostly those who make the community what it is.

“This is an opportunity to build cohesion, build community pride and to really love where you live as sometimes we can take the natural beauty of our locations for granted.

"This is a chance for the local people to send us their photographs/selfies and images that will be included in our large-scale printed posters that will then be pasted or glued onto various walls across our city and district.

"It's such an engaging activity that anyone can get involved with, a fresh celebration of the people most important to us in our community and city."

The project will see large scale images of local people attached to hoarding sites across Derry and Strabane and will be open to the public as anyone can submit their own images for inclusion in this global socially driven arts project.

The final installations will be located at Ebrington Square, Strabane Alley Theatre and the Queens Quay walkway.