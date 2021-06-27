Man to appear in Derry court on drug supply charges

35-year-old also charged with possessing criminal property

Man who appear at Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A 35-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class B drug, possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply, and possessing criminal property.
He is due to appear at Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow. .
The charges are in relation to the seizure of a quantity of a suspected Class B drugs, a large sum of cash, and a luxury vehicle by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force on Dungiven Road in the Waterside area of the city of Friday night last.

