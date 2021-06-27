Sleeping children escape injury in petrol bomb attack on house

The incident occurred at Edenmore Park in Limavady at around 4.20am this morning.st
Children escaped injury in a petrol bomb attack on a house in Limavady overnight.
The incident occurred shortly after 4.30am this morning when a number of windows were smashed at a property at Edenmore Park, and a petrol bomb left at the front door.
Damage was also caused to the windscreen of the occupant’s car.
Appealing for information, PSNI Sargeant Cummings said: “There were children inside the property at the time the incident was reported to have taken place. Fortunately, no one was injured, however, the outcome could have been very different and resulted in a tragic set of circumstances.
“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have witnessed any suspicious activity, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 530 of 27/06/21.”
Sgt Cummings added, alternatively, a report could be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
He concluded: “You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”
