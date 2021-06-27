Derry Death Notices - Sunday, 27th June, 2021

FINN, Dorothy - 25th June 2021 (peacefully) at her home, late of Cornshell Fields, loving partner of Philip, beloved mother of Mark, Michael, Sharon, Barry, Ciaran, Anika, Louise, Laura and Lee and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the wake is private for family and close friends. A private cremation will take place later.

McGRORY, Joseph (Joe) – 25th June, 2021 (peacefully) at Owenmore Care Home, Derry, RIP (formerly of Kingsford Park, Derry), dearly beloved husband of the late Margaret Ann (Anna), devoted father of Father Jimmy, Pat, Edward and the late Joanne, dear father-in-law of Stephanie and much loved grandfather of Edward and Clarisse. House strictly private. The family are continuing to abide by recommended government guidelines. Requiem Mass will be streamed from St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn, Buncrana Road, Derry https:/www.churchservices.tv/pennyburn# on Tuesday at 11.30am. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his loving family and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul’.

McINTYRE, Sarah (Sadie), nee O'Donnell - 26th June, 2021, beloved wife of the late Gerry, 21 Simpson’s Brae, loving mother of Martin, dear sister of Dan and the late Bridget, Tommy and Lizzie and a much loved aunt. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, this evening (Sunday) from 5.00pm – 7,99pm pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Columb’s Church, Waterside tomorrow (Monday) at 1.00pm followed by interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. House private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. St Pio and St Francis, intercede for her.