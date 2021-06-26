Man arrested following two-vehicle crash in Newbuildings

Woodside Road, which had been closed, as now reopened.
A man was arrested following a two-vehicle crash in Newbuildings on the ourtskirts of Derry this morning in which a 60-year-old man was injured.
The collision occurred at around 7.45am.
A man in his 60s was treated for injuries not believed to be life threatening.
The arrested man, in his 40s, was detained for driving with excess alcohol and remains in police custody.
Woodside Road, which was closed for a time at its junction with the Corrody Road, has now reopened.
Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who may have dash-cam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 456 of 26/06/21.”
