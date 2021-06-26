Derry protest rally to hear calls for cancellation of Capita's PIP contract

A protest rally is to take place in Derry at the start of next week calling for the contract awarded to the company administering PIP (Personal Independence Payment) to be cancelled.

The demonstration will be held outside the Strand Road offices of Capita at 5.00pm on Monday.

PIP replaced DLA (Disability Living Allowance) in 2013 to provide benefits to some of the most vulnerable in society.

Monday's protest follows a 20-month investigation into complaints about the system conducted by the Public Services Ombudsman Margaret Kelly which found that too many applicants had their claims 'unfairly rejected.'

It found that both the Department for Communities (DfC)and Capita often failed to seek and use further evidence, including that from medical professionals, in its assessments.

This meant claimants had to 'continually challenge the decision, often all the way to appeal, before the correct decision was made,' the report stated.

It said the repeated nature of these failings constituted 'systemic maladministration.'

As a result, there have been widespread calls for Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to cancel her Department’s contract with Capita to deliver the scheme.

In a statement, Ms Hargey said she was 'firmly committed to enacting positive change in PIP delivery.'

She said her Department had "consistently demonstrated that commitment by taking forward recommendations from statutory reviews previously carried out by Walter Rader and Marie Cavanagh.

"I remain open to scrutiny and welcome the opportunity to drive further improvements in the service to ensure it is delivered in a compassionate and empathetic manner.'

In a statement, Capita said: "We strive to continuously improve the PIP assessment process that we deliver on behalf of the Department.

"We are committed to delivering a professional, efficient and kind service for every PIP applicant we assess."

Speaking ahead of Monday's protest, Derry City and Strabane District People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin said it was clear 'people power' was needed to the get the DfC contract with the Capita corporation cancelled.

He added: “We encourage everyone who is outraged at the callous treatment of vulnerable people to join the protest on Monday.

“Even after the damning Public Services Ombudsman PIP report the DfC Minister and Stormont Executive are still refusing to listen.

“No new evidence was needed to show Capita have treated vulnerable people applying for PIP shamefully but the Ombudsman's report provides it in abundance.”

He concluded: “We need protests in every town and city across the North over the next week to make sure the DfC Minister and the Stormont Executive get the message that it's unacceptable for the contract with Capita to continue.”

Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said the investigation was 'unequivocal proof of systemic maladministration.'

“Sadly, this report confirms what many vulnerable people and experts within the sector already know- the system is plagued by a litany of failures, inherent deficiencies and is not fit for purpose. Claimants have found out the hard way- not just to their financial cost but at great cost to their health and wellbeing too.

“The report is scathing on Capita’s performance and questions really now need to be asked of Minister Hargey as to why she has extended their contract for a further two years, without even running a procurement process.”

Local Sinn Fein MLA Karen Mullan welcomed the report stating it highlighted the 'failures and confusion' associated with the PIP scheme.

She added: "From the offset we have said the assessment process was fundamentally flawed and did not meet the needs of claimants.

"The Communities Minister has said she will carefully consider all the recommendations of the NIPSO report and continue discussions with stakeholders on how they may be taken forward."