Victim hospitalised after being attacked by five men in Derry

Joseph Place in the Rossville Street area.
Police in Derry are appealing for information following a report of an assault on a man, aged in his 20s, by up to five men in the city earlier this month.
The incident was reported to have occurred sometime between 8.30pm and 9.00pm on Sunday, June 6, at Joseph Place in the Rossville Street area and involved a man being assaulted and knocked unconscious by up to five males.
The victim sustained a head wound as a result of the assault which required hospital treatment.
Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or who has information to contact police in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 618 06/06/21.
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
