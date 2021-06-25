Victim hospitalised after being attacked by five men in Derry

Police appealing for information about Joseph Place assault

Victim hospitalised after being attacked by five men in Derry

Joseph Place in the Rossville Street area.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Police in Derry are appealing for information following a report of an assault on a man, aged in his 20s, by up to five men in the city earlier this month. 
The incident was reported to have occurred sometime between 8.30pm and 9.00pm on Sunday, June 6, at Joseph Place in the Rossville Street area and involved a man being assaulted and knocked unconscious by up to five males.

The victim sustained a head wound as a result of the assault which required hospital treatment.
Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or who has information to contact police in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 618 06/06/21.
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie