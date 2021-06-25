Derry stunt show cancelled due to possible increase in Covid-19 Delta variant

The stunt show was due to take place at St Mary's Youth Club.
A stunt show due to take place in Derry tomorrow has been cancelled.
Gasyard Feile, organisers of the Thunder Action Sports Stunt Show due to take place at St Mary's Youth Club, say they have decided to call the event off because of an increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 and possibly of the Delta variant in the Creggan area.
They say the show will take place later in the summer and hope to be able to announce a rescheduled date soon
