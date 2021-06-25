Devenney new chairperson of local Policing and Community Safety Partnership

Alderman Maurice Devenney, the new chairperson of the local Policing and Community Safety Partnership.
DUP Alderman Maurice Devenney is the new chairperson of the Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) for the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.
Alderman Devenney was nominated for the post at last night's meeting of the local authority.
He succeeds SDLP Councillor Martin Reilly and will serve in the post for a 12 month period.
Commenting on his appointment, Alderman Devenney said: "During my term I hope to engage with all the excellent initiatives supported by the PCSP to deliver safer communities and look forward to working with our brilliant young people to enhance their positive role in making our district a safer place for all."
