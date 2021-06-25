Derry man charged with rioting and throwing petrol bomb

The accused is due to appear at Derry Magisrate's Court next month.
Police in Derry have charged a 20-year-old man with rioting, throwing a petrol bomb and possessing a petrol bomb under suspicious circumstances.
He is the seventh person to be charged in connection with public disorder which occurred in Tullyally in the Waterside area of the city on March 31 this year.
He is due to appear at Derry Magistrate's court on July 22 next.
