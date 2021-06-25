Derry death notices - Friday, June 25, 2021

McCREDIE, 22nd. June 2021 suddenly, CÉIRE, loving mother of Teirnan and Ria, beloved daughter of Hannora Kelly, dear sister of Connor, Jake and Rory, devoted aunt of Freya and Erin. Funeral leaving her mother's home 25 Hawthorn Grove on Saturday the 26th. Inst. at 10:20 a.m. to St. Columba's Church, Longtower for requiem mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing government guidelines the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

DALZELL (née Kerrigan), Eileen, 23rd June 2021, beloved wife of the late Noel, 39 Cromore Gardens, Creggan, loving mother of Helen, Noel, Paul, Donna, Dermot, David, Rodney, Liz, Martin, Damien and the late Majella and Tony and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral from her home, 39 Cromore Gardens, Creggan on Saturday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to The Children’s Heartbeat Trust NI C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

DOHERTY, Pauline, 23rd June 2021 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Ger, loving mother of John Paul and Rachel. Funeral from her home, 150 Cornshell Fields on Saturday at 10.30am to St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill for requiem mass at 11am

Interment afterwards in the city cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Requiem mass can be viewed via the following link on Saturday

https://www.churchservices.tv/carnhill Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her family circle and all who knew her Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to The Sperrin unit at Altnagelvin Hospital c/o any family member or Sean Carr at Carr Family Funeral Directors. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our lady of Knock, Pray for her.

O'KANE, Niamh, 19th June 2021 in Newcastle (formerly of Bolea Road, Limavady) beloved daughter of Kathryn & Maurice, adored sister of Caoimhe, Pascal and Conor and loving granddaughter to Moira and the late Paddy O’Kane and Margaret and the late Bernard Windle. Deeply missed by Aine (Maurice’s wife), Don (Kathryn’s partner) and the extended family. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Friday 25th June 2021 from 1 pm to 3 pm. Niamh’s funeral service will take place in O’Brien’s Funeral Home on Saturday at 12 o’clock and will be restricted to family and close friends, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s cemetery, Ardmore. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Donations to Samaritans C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. May she rest in peace.

SCULLION (Ballinderry) 22nd June 2021, Malachy R.I.P. beloved husband of Teresa and loving father of Paul, Richard, Shauneen, Sibrena and Amanda, son of the late Thomas and Sarah and dear brother of Hugh, Kieran, Patricia, Pauline, Rita, Margaret, Caroline, Jean, Roisin and the late Seamus, Sadie, Francie and Colm. Funeral from his home 26c Brookmount Road on Saturday 26th June for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St John and St Trea Moneymore via webcam at st-john-trea-church-moneymore - MCN (mcnmedia.tv), interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, daughters in law Noeleen, Vicky, son in law Adrian, Barry, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. The Funeral numbers will be limited to immediate family only.

HENRY, nee Gallagher (Bellaghy/Glenroan, Cranagh) 24th June, 2021 peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital.Evelyn R.I.P. , William Street Bellaghy, devoted wife of John, loving mother of Paul, Anne Young, Joan Devlin and Seán; special grandmother of Connal, Michaela, Aisling, Caolán, Ciarán and Ciarraí; beloved sister of Mary Snowball, Veronica Brennan, Philomena Woodhams, Margaret Thom, Christine McCullagh, Joseph, Michael, Yvonne Nicholas; late brother John; late sisters Teresa O'Connor, Josephine Agnew, Martina McGarvey; daughter of the late John and Mary. Funeral from her daughter Anne's home, 9 Bells Court, Castledawson to St. Mary's Church, Lavey on Saturday 26th June for Requiem Mass at 2pm, via the parish webcam at https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-our-lady-of-mercy, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and entire family circle. A Mhuire, Banríon na nGael, guigh orainn. House strictly private. The funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

SWEENEY (née Doherty), Anne, 23rd June 2021 at Altnagelvin Hospital, in her 100th year, beloved wife of the late Alphonsus, 1 Marlborough Street, loving mother of Joseph, Emmet, Anne, Veronica and the late Mary and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from her home on Friday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Anne's funeral mass can be viewed live via St Eugene's Cathedral webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

JERAM (née McLaughlin), 12th. June 2021, peacefully at her home in London, surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness bravely borne, CAROL, beloved wife of Joe, devoted mother to Patrick and his partner Meghann. Darling daughter of Louise and the late Patsy McLaughlin, Grangemore Park, (formerly of Tyrconnell Street), adored sister of Janet, Julie, Patrick, Sid and Louise and a loving auntie to Amy, Carla, Annabel, Luke, Conor and the late Ciara. Funeral leaving the family home, 28 Grangemore Park, at 9:20am on Friday the 25th June to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to current government guidelines, the wake and funeral are for family and close friends only. Our Lady Of Knock pray for her. St Patrick pray for her.

McCAHON – 22nd June 2021 (peacefully) at hospital, Anna, late of Trinity House, Garvagh (formerly of 829 Windyhall Park, Coleraine), dearly beloved wife of the late James (Jim), much loved mother of Karen and Laura, dear mother-in-law of Arnold and Stephen and devoted grandmother of Jamie, Matthew, Conor and Aimee. Service in Terrace Row Presbyterian Church on Friday at 1.00pm followed by interment in Portstewart New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Breathe Easy Association c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family and entire family circle.

DUDDY (née Adams), Margaret Neilenn, June 23, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family formerly of 39, Kimberley Hill, Lisnagelvin) much loved wife of the late Jack, devoted mother of Gillian, loving mother-in-law of Robert, adored grandmother of Jack, dearest sister of Jim. Service of Thanksgiving in D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ on Friday 25th June at 12.00noon for close family and friends only, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Viewing for close family and friends on Thursday 24th June between 11.00am till 3.00pm Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Ebrington Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs. Julie Faulkner, 22, Glenaden Hill, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 2LJ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle The Lord is my Shepherd.

O’NEILL, nee Atkinson (Magherafelt) 22nd June 2021, Deirdre R.I.P. loving mother of Paul, Marty, Katie (Donnelly), Mary (Campbell) and the late infant Patrick, daughter of Bernadette and the late John, sister of John, Jacinta, Fran, Siobhan, Patricia and Jim. Funeral from her home, 34 Mullaghboy Crescent on Friday 25th June for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milltown. St Padre Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, mother, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.