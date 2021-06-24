Drug deaths in Derry: Councillor breaks down as she speaks about the devastation being caused to local families

A Derry councillor broke down today as she spoke about the devastation caused by recent drug-related deaths in the city.

Drugs are being blamed for the deaths of a number of people in Derry in the past week.

Liam Stewart, a local addiction counsellor, has linked the deaths to a 'bad batch' of prescription drugs circulating in the city.

Police yesterday confirmed that they have attended 'several sudden deaths' in the city in recent days.

A PSNI spokeserson said post mortem examinations and toxicology tests will be carried out to determine the cause of death in each case.

The issue was discussed today at the monthly meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Sinn Fein councillor Aileen Mellon wept as she spoke about attending the funeral today of a woman who died earlier this week.

“Today I watched an 11-year-old boy, like many other families, face such unimaginable trauma as he buried his mother,” she said.

“How many more people have to die before we take action? It is not acceptable.

“The PSNI, the PPS (Public Prosecution Service) and the courts need to face those families and explain how death dealers can walk from a courtroom while others are faced with a hearse.”

Cllr Mellon (pictured right) said the 'rapid rise in deaths by drugs' in Derry was 'heartbreaking'.

“If only we could get completely rid of these drugs from our families, our homes and our communities. Sadly that is not a realistic goal.

“But what should be the case is that those who target, manipulate and exploit those most vulnerable in our community must be brought to justice.”

The issue of the 'drugs epidemic' in the local area was raised at today's meeting by Independent councillor Gary Donnelly.

“This has been leaving a trail of destruction and it has been taking lives and destroying lives and there is a perception among many people that it is spiralling out of control with a number of deaths in recent weeks,” said Cllr Donnelly.

He claimed that drugs could be accessed in the local council area 'as easily as a takeaway meal'.

“I believe this is a problem that can't be shot away, beaten away and it is a problem that can't be policed away.

“Most people who use drugs do not become addicts but for those who do we must ensure that support is available.”

Cllr Donnelly said there needed to be a 'fundamental rethink' of how the drugs problem was addressed.

“What we have in place at the minute isn't working and we need to examine models that are used in other countries.

“We need to look at addiction and in my opinion it needs to be treated more as a health and social problem rather than a criminal problem.

“This is a problem that needs brought out into the open and not hidden or brushed under the carpet,” he added.

At today's meeting, SDLP Brian Tierney (pictured right) proposed that the council seek an 'urgent' meeting with the Northern Ireland Executive to discuss the level of drug-related deaths in the council area.

The motion also stated that a 'frank discussion' was needed on government plans for an addiction centre in Derry which had been part of the New Decade New Deal agreement.

Independent council Paul Gallagher highlighted that drugs were also a 'major problem' in the Strabane area.

“In Strabane over the last number of years we have seen quite a few young people that are taking drugs, taking prescription drugs, taking all types of drugs and parents are going in in the morning and finding them dead.

“This is happening on a regular occurrence and what tends to happen is that a massive crowd comes out for the funeral and then it is forgot about until the next victim is carried up the road again and it is happening time and time and time again and it seems to being covered up.”

Aontu councillor Emmet Doyle said the drugs problems was the 'most important issue' in Derry at the moment.

“It is getting to the point now that there are generations of young people who are losing their lives to drugs,” he said.

Cllr Doyle said he would support the proposed motion but added that he did not think 'anything would come out of a meeting with the Executive'.

“We can't just bring this up when somebody sadly loses their life. This needs to be at the top of our pile at every opportunity,” said Cllr Doyle, who suggested that 'people power' was the way to secure better addiction treatment facilities in the local area.

This was a suggestion supported by People Before Profit councillor Maeve O'Neill.

“These are profound problems that we need to tackle and if we don't tackle them properly they are going to get worse. We need to give people hope of a better future out of this,” she said.

The council's Mayor, DUP Alderman Graham Warke, said he fully supported the comments made at the meeting and agreed that it was an important issue that needed to be addressed.

All the councillors who spoke at today's passed on their condolences to the recently-bereaved families.

They also agreed to take forward Cllr Tierney's motion to seek the meeting with the Executive.