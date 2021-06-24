Busy road in Derry closed due to an oil spill

A busy road in Derry has been closed because of an oil spill.
A PSNI spokesperson said the emergency services are currently dealing with the spill at Southway in Creggan.
Motorists have been asked to take an alternative route and drive with caution in the surrounding area.
