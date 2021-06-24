New homeware store to open in Derry's Foyleside Shopping Centre this weekend

Derry has been chosen as the first Northern Ireland location for German brand, Butlers Homeware, with a new branch opening at Foyleside Shopping Centre this Saturday.

This is the latest new addition to the retail offer at Foyleside since retail restrictions were eased in April.

Make-up mega-store bPerfect opened its doors in May and new anchor tenant Frasers is also planning a grand opening this summer.

Butlers has built a reputation as a must-have name in homeware with its furniture and home accessories.

The competitive German brand stocks everything from crockery to Christmas trees.

Fergal Rafferty, Centre Manager, said: “It is a real coup for Foyleside Shopping Centre to be selected as the premier location for Butlers in the north and a testament to our ongoing ability to attract shoppers and visitors from all over the North West and beyond.

“We are thrilled to be chosen as the number one NI base for Butlers Homeware and look forward to welcoming customers to our newest store.

"We are confident that shoppers will appreciate the added choice and variety that Butlers offers, in addition to the great range of stores already trading in our centre.

“We wish to extend a warm welcome to Butlers Homeware and the staff who are taking up employment with the company locally this week.”

The new Butlers store at Foyleside Shopping Centre will stock the full range of gifts associated with the brand, along with designer collection furniture.

Clinton Nel, Director of Butlers, said: “Our multi-channel retail strategy also helps other independent businesses in the area, even if they are of a competitive nature.

"Our stores are generally destination stores and will drive footfall to the shopping centre. Consumers are likely to spend time with neighbouring retailers and cafés as well as our new store, so it’s a win-win situation for all of us.”

Butlers was launched 20 years ago in Cologne, Germany.

The company has grown organically and now has more than 120 stores as well as trade sales to 10 European countries. It opened its first branch in Ireland in Dublin in 2019.

The company says that despite this phenomenal growth, Butlers continues to operate with small company values and places a huge emphasis on great quality, fantastic customer service, environmental sustainability and loyalty to all involved.

The company also intends to expand its NI footprint with a new branch opening in Belfast soon, creating 15 jobs in the process.