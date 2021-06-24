Pup rescued after two years tied in the back yard

A County Derry woman is appealing for donations after rescuing a dog who spent more than two years tied on a short lead in the back yard.

Paula McCormack has launched a Go Fund Me page to raise money towards desperately-needed veterinary care for 'Bobby', who has two large lumps growing on his body.

Bobby was rescued from the care of his owner in Magherafelt after being found running loose in the town on Sunday, and now Paula, who has three dogs of her own, has taken him under her wing.

On the Go Fund Me page, the Castledawson woman has explained how any donations will be used.

"Bobby was rescued by a few people along with myself and is currently in my care," she said.

"The poor pet has been tied to a short lead in a back yard for at least 2 years. As you can see by the photo he has a large lump on his belly and has another one on his bum.

"He has a bad eye and teeth missing, which indicates dental problems. I cant get him in to the vets till the 30th of the month though will try everyday for a cancellation as I would rather he was seen as soon as possible.

"In the meantime, I have been inundated with people looking to donate for his vet bill. It's likely to go up to a thousand pounds, if not more, so I have to ask for help and I think this is the best way forward.

"I know we are going through tough times and I hate asking but any amount would be greatly appreciated. If I find I'm in a situation where there is money left over this will go to Dogs' Trust.

"I will post up all bills and keep you up to date with his progress .At this minute in time he's well settled and getting loads of TLC."

Donations can be made by visiting the 'Help Bobby get better' Go Fund Me page.