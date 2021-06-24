Barrister claims a British Army regiment has erected 'a wall of silence' to protect the soldier believed to have fired the fatal shots that killed a Derry woman

A barrister has claimed that a British Army regiment has erected 'a wall of silence' to protect the soldier believed to have fired the fatal shots that killed a Derry mother of six.

Soldier D was giving evidence yesterday on the final day of the evidence gathering phase of the inquest into the shooting in November 1971 of Kathleen Thompson who was shot in her own back yard during a British army operation in Creggan.

The witness had given evidence originally in March 2018 and during his testimony then he had denied being taken off a training course he was on to secure promotion following the shooting.

Karen Quinlivan QC, counsel for the Thompson family, accused the former soldier of lying about that as yesterday he gave evidence that he had been taken off the course.

Soldier D maintained that he had not been stood down from the course but said he had been temporarily returned to his platoon while Military Police investigations were under way.

He claimed that he believed the training course 'had simply forgotten about me' as he was later promoted.

Ms Quinlivan asked the witness 'are you serious' when he repeated his claim that he had simply been forgotten about.

The witness repeatedly maintained he had not been stood down from the course, merely temporarily returned to his platoon while the investigation was ongoing.

Ms Quinlivan put it to Soldier D that his regimental colleagues had erected a 'wall of silence' to protect the witness because it was well known he had been involved in the shooting of Kathleen Thompson.

The witness denied this and Ms Quinlivan put it to him they had decided 'the best way to assist you was to say nothing and to pretend they didn't even know Kathleen Thompson had been shot.'

The hearing concluded yesterday and oral submissions will be made in September with the Coroner Judge Sandra Crawford indicating she wanted to give her decision before the end of October.