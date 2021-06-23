Great success for Derry schools in prestigious teaching awards

Local figures in the education sector have been honoured for their work.

Selected from thousands of nominations, they have been honoured out of 102 Pearson National Teaching Silver Award winners for their commitment to changing the lives of the children they work with every day.

Marie Lindsay, a former principal of Saint Mary's College, has received theThe Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Judges said: "She has devoted her 35 year career as an educator to inspiring generations of young women in the city of Derry and beyond.

“Her leadership of St Mary’s College has had a life changing impact on her pupils, their families and the wider community, and the school is recognised as one of the highest performing all ability secondary schools in Northern Ireland.

“This outstanding journey is underpinned by the innovative ways that Marie engaged pupils, parents, business and educational communities and empowered staff in driving continuous improvement, embracing the Shared Education Programme aimed at overcoming religious and cultural divisions in Northern Ireland.”

Michael Allen (pictured below receiving his award), principal of Lisneal College, has won The Award for Headteacher of the Year in a Secondary School.

Judges said: “Michael has shown constant commitment, leadership and inspiration to all stakeholders since his appointment as headteacher in 2015.

“His powerful vision and strategic approach now mean that Lisneal College is not just a name recognised locally but nationally, internationally and globally.

“Michael at all times puts the needs of his students first in everything that he does and is a wonderful role model for everyone within the entire school community with his work ethic, strong value system, accountability and professionalism.

“Michael’s outstanding leadership has resulted in a dramatic increase in school enrolment and he has taken the college’s provision to the next level.”

Aine Mellon at St Patricks & St Brigids College won a Silver Award for The Award for Excellence in Special Needs Education.

Judges said: “Aine’s passion and dedication to SEN is evident the minute you meet her. Every day she goes the extra mile for her students. Her co-workers describe her as firm but fair, as well as determined and driven. Whether that be ensuring her students get the support they deserve or assisting families in building a supportive environment at home.

“In her third year as SENCO in the school, Aine has overseen a review of SEN provision to build upon the college’s inviting and welcoming learning environment. “She has also sought to bring about positive change beyond her classroom; contributing to a discussion panel to analyse SEN practice in Northern Ireland and arranging specialist SEN training for her colleagues.”

Ruth Riley, from Ballykelly Primary School, won The Award for Teaching Assistant of the Year.

Judges said: “Ruth is a warm, caring and nurturing Teaching Assistant who is extremely sensitive and empathetic to the needs of all of the nursery children.

“When involved in working with children of such a young age, “above and beyond” and “going the extra mile” are phrases which sum up the hard working and dedicated person that Ruth is.

“She keeps abreast of new initiatives and training within preschool to help provide excellent support to nursery staff. From baking scones, planting seeds or playing toy guitars with the children, Ruth is highly committed to her profession and helps to ensure pupils achieve their very best in all areas of the preschool curriculum.”

The winners have now been shortlisted to win a Gold Award in their category, in a programme which will be broadcast on the BBC.