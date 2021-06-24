Two men assaulted after trouble breaks out at a children's football match in Derry

Two men had to be taken to hospital after trouble broke out at a children's football match in Derry, it can be revealed today.

The game was played at the Vale Centre in Greysteel on Sunday afternoon.

It is understood that the game was between two local under-15 teams.

Witnesses said a row broke out during the match and spectators became involved.

A police spokesperson told the Derry News that two men were assaulted during the incident.

“At approximately 3.30pm, a disturbance broke out during a match at the Vale Centre in Greysteel.

“Two males were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries,” said the spokesperson.

The PSNI investigation into the incident is continuing and investigating officers want to hear from witnesses.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1348 of 20/06/21.”

Information can also be passed on through the Crimestoppers line on 0800555111.