Derry death notices - Thursday, June 24, 2021

SWEENEY (née Doherty), Anne, 23rd June 2021 at Altnagelvin Hospital, in her 100th year, beloved wife of the late Alphonsus, 1 Marlborough Street, loving mother of Joseph, Emmet, Anne, Veronica and the late Mary and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from her home on Friday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Anne's funeral mass can be viewed live via St Eugene's Cathedral webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

JERAM (née McLaughlin), 12th. June 2021, peacefully at her home in London, surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness bravely borne, CAROL, beloved wife of Joe, devoted mother to Patrick and his partner Meghann. Darling daughter of Louise and the late Patsy McLaughlin, Grangemore Park, (formerly of Tyrconnell Street), adored sister of Janet, Julie, Patrick, Sid and Louise and a loving auntie to Amy, Carla, Annabel, Luke, Conor and the late Ciara. Funeral leaving the family home, 28 Grangemore Park, at 9:20am on Friday the 25th June to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to current government guidelines, the wake and funeral are for family and close friends only. Our Lady Of Knock pray for her. St Patrick pray for her.

McCAHON – 22nd June 2021 (peacefully) at hospital, Anna, late of Trinity House, Garvagh (formerly of 829 Windyhall Park, Coleraine), dearly beloved wife of the late James (Jim), much loved mother of Karen and Laura, dear mother-in-law of Arnold and Stephen and devoted grandmother of Jamie, Matthew, Conor and Aimee. Service in Terrace Row Presbyterian Church on Friday at 1.00pm followed by interment in Portstewart New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Breathe Easy Association c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family and entire family circle.

DUDDY (née Adams), Margaret Neilenn, June 23, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family formerly of 39, Kimberley Hill, Lisnagelvin) much loved wife of the late Jack, devoted mother of Gillian, loving mother-in-law of Robert, adored grandmother of Jack, dearest sister of Jim. Service of Thanksgiving in D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ on Friday 25th June at 12.00noon for close family and friends only, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Viewing for close family and friends on Thursday 24th June between 11.00am till 3.00pm Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Ebrington Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs. Julie Faulkner, 22, Glenaden Hill, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 2LJ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle The Lord is my Shepherd.

O’NEILL, nee Atkinson (Magherafelt) 22nd June 2021, Deirdre R.I.P. loving mother of Paul, Marty, Katie (Donnelly), Mary (Campbell) and the late infant Patrick, daughter of Bernadette and the late John, sister of John, Jacinta, Fran, Siobhan, Patricia and Jim. Funeral from her home, 34 Mullaghboy Crescent on Friday 25th June for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milltown. St Padre Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, mother, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

McLAUGHLIN (née Crumley), Elizabeth (Betty), 22nd June, Suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved Wife of Joe and Loving Mother of Roisin, Sean, Patrick, Sinead and Ceara. A loving Grandmother and Daughter of Jimmy and the late Phyllis. Dear Sister of Barney, Margaret, Cathel, Kevin and the late Jimmy and Paul. Funeral from her home 24 Templegrove, Derry on Thursday 24th at 9:30am to Saint Mary's church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul.

LYONS, Leslie, 21st. June 2021 suddenly at his home, beloved son of the late Tom and Daphne, loving brother of Garth, Valmon and Jade. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Removal leaving Bradley & McLaughlin's Funeral Home on Thursday the 24th. Inst. at 6:20 p.m. to St. Columba's Church Longtower for requiem mass on Friday at 11:00 a.m. Interment Afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing government guidelines the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

DOHERTY, Anne, 19th June 2021 loving mother of Shay, beloved Daughter of Kathleen and the Late Leo Dear sister of Leo and Nichola. Funeral from her mother’s home 1 Iona Court, Brandywell on Thursday at 10.20am to St Columba’s, Church, Long Tower for requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the city cemetery. Requiem mass can be viewed via the following link on Thursday http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are private for family. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her family circle and all who knew her. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our lady of Knock, Pray for her.

GILMARTIN, 21ST. June 2021 peacefully at Owen Mar Care Home, EDDIE, (late of Heathfield) beloved husband of Noirin, loving father of James and Hugh, dear father-in-law of Denise and Julia and a devoted grandfather. Removal leaving his son James's home on Wednesday the 23rd. Inst. at 4:20 p.m. to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church Steelstown for requiem mass on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Interment afterwards in St. Columba's Cemetery, Drung. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

HENRY, John, June 22, 2021 Peacefully at his home 77, Bigwood Road, Londonderry ( in the tender loving care of family in his 90th year ) much loved husband of Isobel, loving father of Jim, Eleanor, John and Anne, a dear father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad, dearest brother of Billy, Maureen and Nellie. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home on Thursday 24th June at 1.00pm followed by burial in Glendermott Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Newbuildings Independent Methodist Church or Marie Curie c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ House Private for family only. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his many friends and entire family circle.

DONAGHEY, Elizabeth Kathleen, 21st June 2021 at home in London, beloved sister of Christine, Edward and Martin. A private funeral will take place in Ballyoan Cemetery. Rest in peace.

HUTCHINSON Raymond 22nd June 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Pearl, dearly loved father of Elaine, Stephen, Janette and Gillian, dear father in law of Wesley, Jonathan and the late Lisa and a devoted granda of Jodie, Ben, Jack and Beth. Funeral leaving his late home, 103 Primity Crescent at 1.30pm on Friday 25th June for 2.00pm Service in Magheramason Presbyterian Church followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. House private due to ongoing COVID restrictions. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if wished, to Cancer Research c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street, Londonderry. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.