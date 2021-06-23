Millennium Forum in Derry reveal details of its first socially-distanced show since lockdown

The Millennium Forum today announced a socially distanced performance with the return of dance and music extravaganza, Rhythm of the Dance 2021.

Rhythm of the Dance 2021 will take to the Forum stage on September, 24, 2021.

The production is described as an exciting two-hour trip through hundreds of years of Irish dance and music, featuring twenty-two award-winning Irish dance champions.

David McLaughlin, Chief Executive of the Millennium Forum, said: “I am delighted to announce our first socially distanced performance since the onset of Covid 19 in March 2020 which brought our theatre – and many others - to an abrupt close.

"Rhythm of the Dance is a fitting large scale show which will fully utilise our sizeable stage to its utmost capacity and will provide the spectacle and wonder for which the Millennium Forum has long been renowned.

"We hope our loyal patrons will come out to support us in our endeavour which we believe will be a springboard into fully opening without social distancing in September 2021.”

There are a 'very limited' number of tickets available for the show and they go on sale on Friday.

They cost £19.50 and there is an Early Bird offer of tickets at £14.50 available until July 3.