Addiction counsellor links several recent deaths in Derry to a 'bad batch' of drugs

An addiction counsellor in Derry has linked several recent deaths in the city to a 'bad batch' of drugs.

Liam Stewart, who set up and runs the Heal the Hurt support group, said it was vital that people were warned about the 'very dangerous' situation in the city.

He said he was aware of a 'bad batch' of prescription drugs currently circulating in Derry.

Mr Stewart claimed the drugs could be linked to the recent deaths of as many as four people.

The local counsellor said that prescription drugs such as Diazepam and Xanax are being bought illegally online.

“People keep talking about drug dealers but I tell them that the biggest drug dealer we face is in the internet,” said Mr Stewart (pictured below right).

“These drugs are being laced with God knows what and they are killing people and destroying families.

“We need to make people aware of this to warn them about these drugs.”

Just yesterday, a judge in Derry also highlighted the link between prescription drugs illegally purchased and recent deaths in the city.

Speaking at Derry Magistrates Court during a case which involved a man charged with bringing a large quantity of Diazepam tablets from Belfast to Derry, Judge Barney McElholm said there had been 'quite a few' recent deaths as a result of drugs in the local area.

However, he said the deaths were not being caused by so-called hard drugs such as heroin.

“It is prescription medication illegally obtained and people overdosing on them,” said Judge McElholm.