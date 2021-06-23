Kitten killed by loose dog during attack in Waterside area of Derry

Owners urged to always keep their pets on a leash

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Dog owners have been urged to keep their pets on a leash after a kitten was killed by a loose dog in the Waterside area of Derry.

The attack happened in the Sevenoaks area on Sunday.

A resident who contacted the Derry News said the attack was witnessed by children.

They said it was an horrific incident and appealed to dog-owners to ensure that they keep their pets under control.

“These dogs could hurt the many children playing and toddlers out walks with their parents or hurt other family pets,” the resident said.

New dog control measures were recently brought in by Derry City and Strabane District Council which mean that dogs must always be kept on a leash in public spaces.

