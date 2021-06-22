Free taxis to the Foyle Arena being offered tomorrow as part of a new push to get more people in Derry vaccinated against Covid

Free transport to Derry's main Covid vaccination centre is to be offered to people tomorrow.

The free taxi service will operate as part of a Covid-19 vaccination clinic at the Healthy Living Centre in Creggan.

The clinic will operate from 11am to 7pm.

It is part of new push to get more people vaccinated.

Priority will be given to people living in the Creggan and Brandywell areas of the city.

At the clinic, people aged 40+ can receive their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Anyone aged 18-39 can register for the Pfizer and get free return transport through Glassagh Taxis across to the Foyle Arena for their vaccination.

The new clinic is being organised by the Health and Social Care Board amid concerns about the uptake of the Covid vaccine in some areas of Derry.

The current Covid case rate in the Derry City and Strabane District Council is the highest of the 11 councils in Northern Ireland.