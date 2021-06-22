Summer camps for children in Derry now available to book

Council running programme in a number of centres

Derry City and Strabane District Council are hosting a number of programmes and camps throughout the summer aimed at keeping kids active during the school holidays.

The Summer Sports Camps programme will include a packed programme of activities and sports and will be hosted at the Foyle Arena, Derg Valley Leisure Centre, Templemore Sports Complex and Melvin Sports Centre over a six week period in July and August.

Sports Development Manager at Council, Ryan Porter, explained what young people taking part can expect.

"The Summer Camps will be hosted by our fully qualified sports and physical activity coaches who want to deliver fun camps that will bring smiles and laughter to the faces of the children," he said.

"Over the course of the week children can take part in a host of sports including soccer, gaelic football, cricket, athletics, rugby, hockey, dodgeball and many fun games.

"Each day there will be fun competitions and prizes and certificates for children to win and the camps will be fully focused on children having fun with their friends."

The Summer Camps will feature two hours of activities each day and are open to children aged 6-13, children must be aged six on the first day of camp.

