Better late than never: Derry support group finally get to hold their Christmas party

The Mayor joins in the party. Photo by Jim McCafferty Photography.
A Derry group finally got to celebrate their Christmas party today.
As with everything else, the festive celebration for the Macmillan Move More group had to be cancelled last year because of the pandemic.
However, not to be outdone, members of the group met up today to celebrate their Christmas do in the Bishop's Gate Hotel.
They even had a surprise visit from Graham Warke, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council.
The group supports people who are suffering from cancer or have been through cancer treatment to improve their fitness by taking more exercise.
Its members have built up a strong support bond and enjoy getting together socially as well as taking part in their exercises.
