Co Derry promenade named in UK top 10

The mayor for the area has said it offers a 'traditional seaside setting'.

A County Derry seaside town has one of the top 10 promenades in the UK, according to an article published in The Guardian.

The inclusion of Portstewart in a top ten list of the UK’s best piers and promenades has been welcomed by Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Richard Holmes.

The resort was named in a recently published article in The Guardian, informed by its readers’ travel tips.

Cllr Holmes said its place on the list was wholly deserved.

“The Guardian piece perfectly sums up Portstewart Promenade in a few short paragraphs. It is indeed a happy place for so many and offers everything that visitors enjoy in a traditional seaside setting," he said.

“The beauty of a Portstewart sunset is unrivalled no matter where you go in the world and we’re fortunate to have places of such inspiring beauty on our doorstep.

“As the only location in Northern Ireland included on the list, I’m very proud that Portstewart has been recognised in this article for its unique visitor offering which has reinforced its unwavering popularity with the public since Victorian times.”

