Renewed fears about the vandalism and arson attacks on a derelict school site in Derry

There are renewed concerns about vandalism and fires being started at the site of a disused school in Derry.

The former site of Thornhill College at Culmore Road has been derelict for many years after the school moved to a new campus across the road.

Since then, the disused site and the empty buildings on it have regularly been vandalised.

There have been a number of fires on the site in recent days, including one last night.

SDLP councillor Angela Dobbins said she was on the scene last night.

"This site has been the subject of anti social behaviour and arson on numerous occasions," she said.

"I’ve been in contact with the owners but despite boarding up the doors and windows and having security onsite they feel powerless at preventing these attacks.

"Three fire appliances with crews, one of which came from Belfast tackled the blaze until extinguished, the firefighters weren’t sure if anyone was inside or not.

"These buildings are so unsafe and unstable that even the firefighters are putting their lives at risk let alone the youngsters who started the blaze.Do they not realise just how dangerous their actions are?

"There are residents around this site that should not be subjected to this nightly disturbance nor residents in Culmore and in Strathfoyle opposite the site should not have to endure fumes from the smoke each time it’s set alight.

"I’ve asked for a meeting of PSNI, FRS and the owners in order to find a possible solution."

There are currently plans to build a retirement village on the former school site at Culmore.

Condemning the latest vandalism, Sinn Fein councillor Sandra Duffy said she would be keen to see the plans for the site moving forward.

"This building is a danger and there can be no more planning hold ups, it needs sorted before someone is seriously hurt," she said.