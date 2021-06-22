Swatragh school recognised for keeping their pupils safe online

A County Derry school has been recognised for the work that it does to keep its pupils safe online.

St John's Primary School in Swatragh has been awared the Cyber Resilience and Internet Safety Badge.

The school has been recognised by the Digital School Award for their Cyber Resilience and Internet Safety (CRIS).

Staff and pupils recently underwent a rigorous assessment and validation process as part of the initiative.

Digital Schools’ representative, Beverley McCormick, praised the local school.

“St. John's Primary School has developed a robust approach when planning their cyber resilience and internet safety programme, ensuring that students and staff are supported on their Cyber Resilience and Internet Safety journey as part of their overall digital technology strategy,” she said.

“The principal, Mrs Fiona Kearney, and the staff, work diligently to ensure practices are current, to involve parents and to encourage students to develop good practices.

“The safeguarding of students is at the heart of all policies and practices.

“The students that I spoke with were knowledgeable and confident in their understanding of safe practices and able to detail the importance of internet safety.

“Every child I spoke to understood the need to tell a trusted adult if they felt uncomfortable, and all children were aware of how to use the report button to flag up concerns.

“The school is working hard to ensure all pupils are cyber resilient and prepared for the digital world, which includes them having an awareness of digital literacy, e-safety and exposure to online environments.

"Staff are very aware of the risks and have taught their pupils how to navigate these and use the internet purposefully and positively.

“It is my recommendation that St. John's Primary School has met the criteria to gain the Cyber Resilience and Internet Safety Award and I congratulate them on their hard work on their digital learning journey.”