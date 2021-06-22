Kilrea pupils remember a special person

A County Derry primary school has harnessed the energy of their daily walking session to raise money for a local cancer charity.

Pupils at Crossroads Primary School in Kilrea, began a fundraising campaign after Hugh Convery, husband of Primary 3 & 4 teacher Mrs Christine Convery, passed away in April.

The school took part in MacMillan Cancer's 'Walk a Mile a Day in May', which tied in nicely with their existing 'daily mile' activity.

Mrs Convery and the pupils were able to present local doctor Orla O'Kane, from the MacMillan Unit in Antrim Area Hospital, with a cheque for £3,100 at their prizegiving event last week.

Crossroads principal Eugene Mullan commended the pupils for their attitude during the fundraising activity.

“Many people in our school community will know that this school year has been tinged with sadness as Mrs Convery lost her husband Hugh to cancer,” said Mr Mullan.

“Mrs Convery and her family were very thankful for the wonderful work of the Macmillan Unit at Antrim Area hospital who cared for Hugh before he passed away.

“As a tribute to Hugh and to Mrs Convery the staff and pupils of our school decided that we would all get involved in the ‘Walk a Mile a Day in May’ fundraiser for Macmillan.

“As always, our pupils and parents supported the initiative so generously and with so much enthusiasm,” added Mr Mullan.

Christine said she was grateful for the support of the pupils and staff at a difficult time for her and her family.

“I'm really touched by the efforts of the school who have been very supportive during this difficult time,” she said.

“I want to say thank you to all the children, parents, staff and all the Crossroads community who took part in the fundraising.

“I'm delighted they raised such a great amount of money for Macmillan who do such important work.

“They provided such dedicated care for my husband, all of our family appreciated everything they did for him and we are grateful this money will help support the care of others affected by cancer."