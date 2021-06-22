Derry schoolgirl has her hair cut to support young people who are suffering from cancer

A young Derry girl has had 17 inches cut off her beloved long hair to support a charity which helps children suffering from cancer.

The Little Princess Trust provides free real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

The charity relies on donations of hair from members of public.

Aoibhe Grace McGowan, who is nine years-old, recently read about the work of the Little Princess Trust and decided she wanted to help out.

As a result, Aoibhe, who is a primary 5 pupil at St Paul's Primary School, decided to have her long hair cut and donated the hair to the charity.

Her efforts also managed to raise almost £800 for the Little Princess Trust.

Aoibhe's mum Gillian said they were very proud of her.

“It was her dream from last year to donate her hair to help children and she just loves her new short hair style.

“I'm extremely proud of her. Aoibhe's so caring and kind to everyone.”

A spokesperson for the Little Princess Trust thanked Aoibhe for her support.

“We use hair donations and fundraising monies sent to us by our amazing supporters, to manufacture and fit our beautiful real hair wigs.

“Established in 2006, we have supplied over 8000 wigs to children and young people and have invested circa £5 million into ground-breaking childhood cancer research,” added the spokesperson.