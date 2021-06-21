Trust says that 100 people are tonight waiting to be treated at Altnagelvin Hospital's emergency department

The Western Trust has said that the emergency department at Altnagelvin Hospital is 'extremely busy' this evening.

A Trust spokesperson said there are currently 100 people waiting in the department and 25 people waiting to be admitted to the hospital.

"There is long waits at present as we prioritise seeing the people with serious and life threatening illnesses first.

"Please only come to ED if you have a medical or mental health emergency. Please find suitable alternative healthcare options available to you, such as GP Out of Hours.

"Should you need to come to ED, please do so alone. One parent can accompany a child. One carer can accompany a vulnerable adult. Please also be mindful of COVID-19 guidance whilst in the hospital.

"Phone First has launched in our Emergency Departments and Urgent Care and Treatment Centre. The number to ring is

0300 020 6000. Text Relay Number: 0870 240 5152."