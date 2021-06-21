Owners of Derry pub to appeal decision by local council not to renew its entertainment licence

The owners of a Derry pub are to appeal a decision by Derry City and Strabane District Council not to renew its entertainment licence.

In April of this year, the council's Health and Community Committee refused to renew the entertainments licence for Danny O'Neill's pub at Ferguson Street after complaints from local residents.

The licence would have allowed the premises to provide entertainment and to stay open to 1am on Friday and Saturday nights and midnight on Sundays.

However, two local residents submitted objections to the renewal application.

They claimed that they had been suffering as a result of noise coming from the bar and the alleged anti-social behaviour of customers emerging from the pub.

In a statement read out at April's meeting, the owner of the pub said that he believed they have a 'good relationship' with local residents.

Despite this, members of the committee voted to refuse the application for the entertainments licence.

This month's meeting of the committee was told that the pub owner is now appealing the decision.

The Notice of Appeal, which details the grounds for appeal, has been listed for mention at the County Court sitting at Bishop Street courthouse on June 29.