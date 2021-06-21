No plans to close or sell Pilot's Row Youth and Community Centre in Derry, says Education Authority

The public body which manages a long-established community centre in Derry has said it has no plans to close the building.

This follows concerns expressed to the Derry News about the future of the Pilot's Row Youth and Community Centre.

The centre opened in the Bogside in 1980 and has been at the heart of the local community since.

It is managed by the Education Authority (EA), who jointly own the site with Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The council supports the centre financially each year through a Service Level Agreement.

While the Pilot's Road centre has been closed as a result of the Covid pandemic, it is usually home to several youth-led programmes.

The centre also has a cafe and has been used as a base for the Eden Place Arts Centre since 1993.

In recent years, there have been calls for renovations to be carried out on the building, but no extensive work has been carried out.

A feasibility study was also commissioned by the local council in 2018 into the future of the Pilot's Row centre.

Although complete, the findings of the study have still to be made public.

Several people who spoke to the Derry News in recent days said that staff at the centre had concerns about its future.

“The staff have heard a lot of rumours about the centre being closed and the site being sold off. However, these are only rumours and they have been told nothing official by the Education Authority,” said one person.

When contacted by the Derry News, an EA spokesperson said: “EA currently do not have plans to close the centre or sell the site off, as it is an area of identified need for youth provision to support children and young people.

“The Authority plan to continue to fund the delivery of youth services in Pilot’s Row Youth and Community Centre.

“Meetings will be held with staff, who are employed by the EA, to discuss this matter further.”

The EA spokesperson said the feasibility study was commissioned by the Joint Management Committee, a subcommittee of Derry City and Strabane District Council, which includes representatives from EA, the council and local councillors.

“A consultant was appointed through a tendering process by Derry City and Strabane District Council to undertake the study,” said the spokesperson.

“As this has not gone through council approval procedures, the study is not available for sharing.”

A council spokesperson said that Pilot's Row is a centre managed and run by the Education Authority.

“Council provides funding on an annual basis through a Service Level Agreement to the EA but has no role in the general management of the centre.

“Council is not aware of any plans for the facility to be closed or sold off,” added the council spokesperson.​