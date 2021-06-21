Public meeting to be held in Derry to discuss 'preparing for a new Ireland'

A public meeting is to be held in Derry to discuss preparations for a united Ireland.
The Ireland's Future group was set up a number of years to provide a forum for discussion on plans for a united Ireland.
The group today announced that it will be staging a number of public meetings across the country in the coming months.
One of these will be held at St Columb's Hall in Derry on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
The other events will be held in Cork, Dublin, Galway and Armagh.
A spokesperson for Ireland's Future said the events would be based around discussion on 'preparing for a new Ireland'.
