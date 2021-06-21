Public meeting to be held in Derry to discuss 'preparing for a new Ireland'

Event will be hosted by Ireland's Future group

Towards a United Ireland conference in Donegal next weekend

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A public meeting is to be held in Derry to discuss preparations for a united Ireland.

The Ireland's Future group was set up a number of years to provide a forum for discussion on plans for a united Ireland.

The group today announced that it will be staging a number of public meetings across the country in the coming months.

One of these will be held at St Columb's Hall in Derry on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

The other events will be held in Cork, Dublin, Galway and Armagh.

A spokesperson for Ireland's Future said the events would be based around discussion on 'preparing for a new Ireland'.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie